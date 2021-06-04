Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.38 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $297.40 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.14 or 0.00094514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002258 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003217 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003532 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

