Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55,128.77

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $55,128.77 and $21.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.00298022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00245318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.91 or 0.01155167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,065.34 or 1.00059569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.