BitcoinHD (BHD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.78 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00005499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00302273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00249834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.61 or 0.01160550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,190.05 or 1.00000702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

