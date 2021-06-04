BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,103.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $5.88 million and $9,103.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 68.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00422597 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.43 or 0.00278354 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00157037 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005539 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.