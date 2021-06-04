BitGreen (BITG) Trading 9% Lower This Week

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 9% lower against the dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $1,004.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00071755 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050028 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00272855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00039400 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars.

