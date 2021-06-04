BitTorrent (BTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.80 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $909.61 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00016330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003196 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

