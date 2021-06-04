BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,393 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises approximately 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.25% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $76,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

