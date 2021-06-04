Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Insider Sells $201,313.35 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $201,313.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Mcdearis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackbaud alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of Blackbaud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $50,310.48.

Blackbaud stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.33. 193,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,207. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLKB. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,019,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after buying an additional 929,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,222,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 9,715.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 408,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after buying an additional 389,785 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.