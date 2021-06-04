BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.