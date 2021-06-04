BlackCoin (BLK) One Day Volume Tops $786,586.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $786,586.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00030778 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,699,131 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

