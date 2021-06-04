BlackRock Inc. Acquires 31,313 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.71% of Ingredion worth $526,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

INGR opened at $96.56 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

