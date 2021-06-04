BlackRock Inc. Buys 126,735 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,978,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.47% of Marathon Oil worth $544,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Marathon Oil by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 37,216 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 89,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,097,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 159,030 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

