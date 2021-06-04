BlackRock Inc. Buys 476,602 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.53% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $561,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,842. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

