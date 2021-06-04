BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,338,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,166,242 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.40% of SLM worth $545,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SLM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in SLM by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in SLM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SLM by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 65,528 shares during the period.

Get SLM alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.43. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.