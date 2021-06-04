BlackRock Inc. Has $536.76 Million Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,573 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.09% of Nevro worth $536,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE NVRO opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.