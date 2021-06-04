BlackRock Inc. Has $537.87 Million Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,544,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 802,805 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.44% of EPR Properties worth $537,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,405,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 432,387 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,125,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 179,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

