BlackRock Inc. Has $542.52 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.10% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $542,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 357,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.00%.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

