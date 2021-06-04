BlackRock Inc. Has $544.34 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 771,844 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.94% of Sensata Technologies worth $544,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 100.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $59.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.22. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

