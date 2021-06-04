BlackRock Inc. Has $544.80 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,658 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.30% of Diodes worth $544,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 9,672.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.96. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $409,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,895,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,689 shares of company stock valued at $14,563,487. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

