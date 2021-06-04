BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Trimmed by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $880.23. 3,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,829. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $515.72 and a fifty-two week high of $889.99. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $826.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

