BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

Shares of BLK opened at $881.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $826.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $515.72 and a 12-month high of $889.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.