BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $883.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $515.72 and a 52-week high of $889.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $826.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

