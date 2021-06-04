BlackRock Inc. Purchases 271,013 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,138,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,013 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.30% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $535,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,033,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 529,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 285,240 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,894,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,567,000 after purchasing an additional 136,719 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

