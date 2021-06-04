BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 685,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.96% of ACI Worldwide worth $537,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Mariner LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.2% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

