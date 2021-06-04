BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.39% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $559,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $147,171,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,883,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,077,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 434,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

NCLH opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

