BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,120,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015,629 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.13% of Sirius XM worth $530,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.38 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

