BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,141,781 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,105,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,141,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.52% of Alaska Air Group worth $560,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.91.

In related news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $171,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,406.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,973,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.02.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

