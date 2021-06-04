BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Stake Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,035 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.46% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 6,578.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.30 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

