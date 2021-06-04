BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $470,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

