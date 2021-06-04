Blakecoin (BLC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Blakecoin has a market cap of $32,398.41 and approximately $8.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,214.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,725.06 or 0.07322664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $676.25 or 0.01817182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.51 or 0.00485062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00176699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.25 or 0.00769198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.20 or 0.00470792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00423184 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.