Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Hits $0.87 on Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002317 BTC on major exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $16.90 million and $2.29 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

