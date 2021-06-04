BLink (BLINK) Trading 40.1% Higher This Week

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One BLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and $9,756.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLink has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00078521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.88 or 0.01008883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.56 or 0.10099038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00052212 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,337 coins. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

