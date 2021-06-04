BLOC.MONEY Reaches Market Cap of $154,117.80 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. BLOC.MONEY has a market cap of $154,117.80 and $937.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00078768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.15 or 0.01022803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.57 or 0.10196370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053905 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Profile

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

