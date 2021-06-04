Block-Logic 1-Day Volume Tops $107.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $947,861.64 and approximately $107.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

