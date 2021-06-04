BLOCKv (VEE) Market Cap Tops $44.02 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $44.02 million and approximately $490,647.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 67.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00078744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.43 or 0.01022576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.91 or 0.10176828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00054047 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

