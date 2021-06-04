BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CEO Mitchell B. Lewis Sells 8,695 Shares

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 8,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $403,361.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BXC traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.13. 415,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,075. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $427.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.83.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

BXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

