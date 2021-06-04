B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BMRRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt cut B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut B&M European Value Retail to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of BMRRY traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,550. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.31.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

