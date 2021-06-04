B&M European Value Retail S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&M European Value Retail’s FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.31. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

