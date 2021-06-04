BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.75 Million Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,969 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Navient worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Navient by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Navient by 1,747.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.84. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

