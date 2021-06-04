BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 700.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 707.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

