BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,013,000 after buying an additional 353,043 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,329,000 after buying an additional 2,180,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after buying an additional 2,694,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,739,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,510,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $13.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UE opened at $19.79 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

