BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,513,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,166.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,650 over the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

