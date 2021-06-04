BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 146.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,649 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.21 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

