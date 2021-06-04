BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 59,417 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 131.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,892 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,466 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,246 shares of company stock valued at $451,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFC. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

