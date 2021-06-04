Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by DNB Markets

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BDNNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Boliden AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $85.85 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

