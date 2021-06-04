Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $99.00

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $118,561.79 and approximately $99.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 15,681,119 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

