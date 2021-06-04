Bonded Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $8.26 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $189,298.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00079046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00024986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.73 or 0.00998004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.12 or 0.10250589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00052026 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

