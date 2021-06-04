Bondly (BONDLY) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 48.5% against the dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a market capitalization of $23.20 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.31 or 0.01021898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.35 or 0.10360516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00053364 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

