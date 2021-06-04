Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 2.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.16% of Booking worth $154,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $19.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,315.06. 2,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,359.55. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

