Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Increased by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $26.57 on Friday, reaching $2,322.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,897. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,359.55. The stock has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 134.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

